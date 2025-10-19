Telangana Shuts Down Over BC Quota Stay, Violence And Vandalism Reported

Hyderabad: A statewide bandh was observed in Telangana on Saturday as Backward Classes (BC) organisations joined to protest against the High Court's recent stay on a government order granting 42% reservation for BCs in local bodies. The bandh was backed by major political parties, including the ruling Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The protest, which was a result of the Telangana High Court's interim order on October 9, saw participation from various sections of society, including state ministers, party workers, and BC community representatives.

The protest had a major impact on normal life in Telangana, with businesses, educational institutions, and public transport coming to a standstill. The protesters held sit-ins, rallies, and human chains across the state, demanding that the government secure legal backing for the enhanced BC reservations in local bodies. The leaders from multiple parties, including Congress ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, and MP Anil Yadav, joined the protests in Hyderabad, while Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated in Sattupalli.

Protests Witness Violence And Vandalism

However, the protests turned violent in some areas, with a few BC organisation workers attacking and vandalising a petrol pump, and tearing attacked shops in the vicinity.

The bandh also severely affected public transportation, with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses remaining in depots following appeals from political leaders and unions. The commuters, particularly those hoping to travel for Diwali, found themselves stranded at bus stands and junctions across the state.

Despite the violence, the government has assured that it will take all necessary action to ensure the safety of citizens and to resolve the issue of BC reservations. Minister Vakiti Srihari reiterated the Congress government's commitment to the BC reservation demand, declaring, "For 42% reservation, the Congress government was committed, is committed, and will remain committed... We request PM Modi to fulfil our demand to give a 42% reservation to the BC..."

The opposition parties, including the BRS and BJP, have extended their support to the bandh, with leaders like Kalvakuntla Kavitha, founder of Telangana Jagruthi, criticising the government's handling of the reservation issue. "Whether it is the Congress party or BJP, stop misleading the BCs. Even if elections (local body) are not held immediately, nothing will happen. First ensure reservations for BCs," she said.

With the Supreme Court's refusal to interfere in the High Court's decision, the state government is set to discuss the issue in a Cabinet meeting on October 23, leaving the fate of the reservation uncertain. The bandh's impact was evident in the shutdown of businesses, disrupted public transport, and stranded commuters, showing the community's determination to push for their rights.