Telangana Student Dies By Suicide in London, Mortal Remains Brought Home

Mahabubabad: The mortal remains of Nallani Naveen Kumar, a 29-year-old student from Telangana who tragically died by suicide in London on July 3, have been brought back to his hometown in Mahabubabad.

Nallani Naveen Kumar had moved to the UK to pursue higher studies but reportedly took the extreme step due to emotional distress.

Naveen’s unexpected demise left his family in deep despair, not just emotionally but also financially, as the cost of repatriating mortal remains from abroad runs into several lakhs of rupees and a lot of paperwork.

Recognizing the family's limited means, Usirikapalli Vasudevarao reached out to BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), who responded promptly. KTR coordinated with the London BRS NRI Cell and the Indian Embassy to arrange both technical and financial assistance to bring Naveen’s body home.

BRS also shared the update on its official X handle, stating, "Naveen's body reached his hometown from London with the help of BRS Working President KTR."



Former MPTC member Nallani Shobha Paparao, former Sarpanch Nallani Naveen, and several others from Munagalaveedu village also extended support to the grieving family. The family and locals expressed their heartfelt gratitude to KTR and everyone who helped make the repatriation possible during this difficult time.

This incident also brings attention to the mental and emotional challenges faced by students abroad, especially those who may be isolated or under pressure. It is a somber reminder of the importance of mental health support and community care, both at home and overseas.