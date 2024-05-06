Advertisement

Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to get a respite from the scorching heat with the arrival of rainfall and thunderstorms, which is likely to occur from May 6. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Telangana for the next three days in wake of the forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms.

As per the weather forecast agency, powerful thunderstorms are predicted for Telangana from May 6 and are expected to persist until May 9. During the period, thunderstorms will be witnessed across most of the districts with lightning and squalls.

Orange alert has also been issued indicating heatwave in few districts of Telangana

Meanwhile, an orange alert has also been issued for Monday, indicating a heatwave in a few districts of Telangana.

As per the IMD Hyderabad forecast, isolated regions of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana are expected to continue experiencing prolonged heatwave conditions on Monday

Meanwhile, over 70 areas in approximately 15 districts of the state recorded temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Velgatoor in Jagtial registered 47.1 degree Celsius while Godhuru and Allipur in Jagityal followed closely with 46.8 degree Celsius and 46.7 degree Celsius, respectively.

Also, scattered rainfall was observed in isolated parts of Khammam, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda districts. Hyderabad recorded 42.8 degree Celsius on Sunday, with Golconda and Kukatpally recording 44 degree Celsius. Saroornagar recorded 43.8 degree Celsius followed by Asifnagar at 43.6 degree Celsius.

