Panic Erupts as Goods Train Catches Fire at Kazipet Railway Station in Telangana
The fire incident caused panic among passengers at the station.
Hyderabad: A stationary goods train at Kazipet railway station in Telangana caught fire on Tuesday morning.
The fire incident caused panic among passengers at the station.
After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the flames. The fire has been brought under control. The exact reason behind the fire is not clear.
More details are awaited.
