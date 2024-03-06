Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Panic Erupts as Goods Train Catches Fire at Kazipet Railway Station in Telangana

The fire incident caused panic among passengers at the station.

However, no casualties were reported in the fire incident | Image:Republic
Hyderabad: A stationary goods train at Kazipet railway station in Telangana caught fire on Tuesday morning.

After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the flames. The fire has been brought under control. The exact reason behind the fire is not clear.

More details are awaited.
 

