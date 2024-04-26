X Users React to Telegram Outage with Flood of Memes and Reactions | Image:Unsplash

Telegram is currently experiencing difficulties in India, with numerous users encountering issues when attempting to send messages through the platform. Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, has received reports from over 5,500 users regarding errors on the platform. Users are encountering difficulties not only in sending messages but also in signing into the app.

The users of X are reacting to the news of Telegram. The social media platform X has been flooded with memes and reactions from the users of X.

Check out Some of the Best Memes on Telegram Down:

The users of X trended the hashtag #telegramdown and made memes related to it.

“Twitter users to telegram users right now.”

Twitter users to telegram users right now#telegramdown pic.twitter.com/X4gP9hYn1R — Dr.Duet🇵🇸 (@Drduet56)

“Everyone coming to twitter to check whether Telegram is down.”

Everyone coming to twitter to check whether Telegram is down

pic.twitter.com/AuV824N2vb — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma)

“When you thought telegram banned your account but then you came to twitter and found out telegram is down for everybody.”

When you thought telegram banned your account but then you came to twitter and found out telegram is down for everybody pic.twitter.com/9I7eXrYCTB — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma)

“Me checking twitter to confirm if telegram is down.”

Me checking twitter to confirm if telegram is down pic.twitter.com/AaI5Iib6xa — Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii)

“Suddenly telegram users.”

Suddenly telegram users. #TelegramDown pic.twitter.com/eak1aqsEFi — faqeer (@fana__0)

"Me installing-uninstalling Instagram app repeatedly without knowing it is down."

me installing-uninstalling Instagram app repeatedly without knowing it is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/kVvhWJjpHM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey)