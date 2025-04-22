‘Go Tell Modi’: Pahalgam Terrorist Told Victim’s Wife Who Pleaded to Be Killed After They Gunned Down Her Husband

‘Go Tell Modi’: Pahalgam Terrorist told Victim’s Wife Who Pleaded to Be Killed After They Killed Her Husband | Image: R Digital

Pahalgam: In a chilling and emotional interview, Pallavi, the wife of Manjunath Rao, who was brutally killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, recounted the horror of the moment her life was shattered. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Pallavi revealed the terrifying sequence of events that unfolded on that fateful day, moments before her husband was gunned down by terrorists.

"We are staying at the Pahalgam Mountain Villa Hotel," Pallavi told Arnab, her voice trembling. "My husband, our son, and I arrived in Kashmir on the 19th. Everything had been perfect until today, when we visited Pahalgam. We went to the Mini Switzerland point, and just five minutes after we arrived, we heard gunshots."

Initially, Pallavi thought it was part of the army’s training exercises. "We thought it was just the army, some kind of drill. Everyone else around us seemed to think the same," she said. But the reality soon sank in as people began running in panic. “When I turned, I saw my husband on the ground, shot dead.”

‘Tell Modi’

The terror took place in front of her eyes. Pallavi, still trying to process the horror, faced the terrorist directly. "I told him, 'You killed my husband, kill me too.' But he didn’t. Instead, the terrorist said something that will haunt her forever — ‘Tell Modi.’

Arnab, visibly moved by her account, asked, "What did he say?" Pallavi, her voice breaking, confirmed, “Yes, he said, ‘Tell Modi,’ before walking away."

The heart-wrenching statement of the terrorist, singling out the Prime Minister Modi’s name in such a moment of horror, reflects the chilling nature of the attack. Pallavi, who has now lost her husband in a cowardly act of terror, continues to grapple with the immense trauma of that fateful day.

Family Vacation Turned Into Unspeakable Horror

A family vacation turned into a scene of unspeakable horror in the hills of Pahalgam on Tuesday, when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, especially Hindus, killing a 47-year-old Manjunath Rao from Karnataka and leaving his wife and young son in grief.

Manjunath, a real estate businessman from Shivamogga’s Vijayanagar, had arrived in Kashmir hoping to show them the famed beauty of the valley. On April 22, they took a horse ride to “Mini Switzerland,” a meadow popular with tourists, unaware of the horror that awaited them.

According to Pallavi, they had barely arrived when her husband stepped away to buy snacks. Moments later, gunshots rang out. She and her son ran toward the sound, only to find Manjunath lying motionless on the ground, shot by terrorists.

Manjunath and Pallavi's Last Video

In a heart-wrenching video that has emerged, Manjunath Rao and his wife are seen happily enjoying a Shikara ride on the tranquil waters of Kashmir. With a smile, Manjunath introduces himself and shares their travel experience, saying, “My name is Manjunath Shumagakaratak. We’ve come to Kashmir through Indian Travel Stores, and today is the second day of our tour.”

He recalls their pleasant stay at a boathouse the previous night, describing it as “very nice,” and expresses enthusiasm about the upcoming Shikara ride with their boatman, Mr. Mohammad Rafiq.

Manjunath also takes a moment to thank their tour coordinator, Kajal Thakur, for the “very nice service” provided by Indian Travel Stores. What was intended to be a joyful vacation memory now stands as a haunting reminder of the tragic moments that followed, leading to the brutal terrorist attack that took his life.

PM Modi Warns Perpetrators

The brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the country, triggering an outpouring of grief and outrage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed stern action, saying, “They will not be spared.”

“ I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger”, said PM Modi.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

At least 26 tourists are feared dead after unidentified gunmen opened fire on civilians in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist group The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack took place around 3 p.m. when terrorists descended from the mountains in Baisaran valley and began shooting at tourists in the area, which is known for its picturesque, lush green meadows and often referred to as 'mini Switzerland.'

This tragic incident comes at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a rise in tourist visits following years of militancy, and just ahead of the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage set to begin on July 3.