Madhya Pradesh: A businessman was spotted threatening a female sub-inspector during vehicle checking in Gwalior, after she issued a challan for alleged violation. A video capturing their argument is circulating on social media.

This incident occurred at Vivekananda intersection in Gwalior. Sonam Parasar, the female officer, was on duty at the time. The businessman's vehicle passed by the checkpoint, with black film and hooters, violating traffic regulations.

The video captured the traffic SI stopping Aggarwal's car. The businessman, in response, attempted to leverage his authority and influence by threatening the SI, stating that he would avoid a challan if she disclosed his car's number to the SP.

The businessman left with his car without removing the challan and hooter. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, prompting police officers to take notice of the matter.

K M Siyaj, the additional police superintendent for Gwalior, said in the meantime that the businessman would be facing an e-challan. The case will be presented in court, and he will be penalized accordingly. It is not acceptable for somebody such as him to act inappropriately toward public officials.