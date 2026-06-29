Ten Days After Ladakh Ban, Kulgam Launches Enforcement Drive Against Polythene And Single‑Use Plastic Items

Srinagar: Ten days after Ladakh enforced a ban on single-use plastic, Kulgam district authorities have launched a sweeping crackdown—ordering inspections, seizures, and legal action against violators in a bid to curb the menace choking drains, polluting rivers, and disturbing wildlife.

The order, issued by the Additional District Magistrate on behalf of the District Magistrate, prohibits the manufacture, stocking, sale, distribution, transportation, and use of polythene carry bags and other banned SUP items. The ban applies to shopkeepers, vendors, wholesalers, retailers, government offices, institutions, and the general public.

However, the administration emphasized that the indiscriminate use of plastic “poses a serious threat to the environment, public health, chokes our drainage system, disturbs wildlife and causes ecological imbalance". Residents have been advised to switch to cloth, jute and paper bags.

“Plastic has become a silent enemy; clogging our drains, poisoning our rivers, and threatening our health. This ban is not just regulation; it is a chance to reclaim our environment before it is too late,” said a local.

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The prohibition is backed by the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (as amended), the J&K Non‑Biodegradable Material (Management, Handling and Disposal) Act, 2007, and subsequent government notifications. It also cites the Centre’s May 18 notification empowering district collectors to enforce the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

“Any person or organization found violating the provisions of the ban shall be liable for action under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (as amended) and the EPA, 1986 and other relevant laws in force,” the order warned.

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