×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 10th, 2022 at 20:11 IST

Ten pygmy hogs released in Manas National Park

Ten pygmy hogs released in Manas National Park

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati, Jun 10 (PTI) Ten captive-bred pygmy hogs, the world’s smallest and rarest wild pigs, have been released in Manas National Park of Assam.

Found only in tall dense alluvial grasslands, pygmy hogs are incredibly shy.

Advertisement

This is the third instance that pygmy hogs have successfully been introduced in the National Park, a release issued by biodiversity conservation group 'Aarayank', a key partner of the programme, said on Friday.

Fourteen pygmy hogs were released in Manas National Park in 2020 and 12 in 2021.

Advertisement

The pygmy hog’s coat is brown with a few dark hairs. Its head is tapered with a slight crest of hair on the forehead and the back of its neck.

The animals were released by the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP), taking the total number of such mammals released in the Park so far to 36.

Advertisement

The pygmy hogs were released on Friday and Wednesday in Rupahi grasslands in the Bhuyanpara range of the Park.

The PHCP plans to release 60 pygmy hogs in Manas National Park by 2025.

Advertisement

With this, the number of pygmy hogs reintroduced into the wild by the PHCP has reached 152 since 1996.

Six pygmy hogs were captured from the Bansbari range of Manas National Park in 1996 to start the breeding programme. The reintroduction of captive hogs in the wild began in 2008.

Advertisement

Initially, three protected areas in Assam were selected for better protection and restoration of alluvial grasslands, and over the next decade, 35 hogs were released in Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, 59 in Orang National Park, and 22 in Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary.

Manas Field Director Dr. Vaibhav Chandra Mathur said that pygmy hog (Porcula salvania) has been recovered from the verge of extinction in the wild.

Advertisement

'' Manas Tiger Reserve serves as the source stock of hogs for the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme, and this tranche of supplementation with a captive-bred population is going to strengthen conservation efforts, especially for tall wet grasslands, for which the pygmy hog serves as an indicator species'', Mathur said. In 1995, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust of the UK partnered with the Assam government's forest department, the Wild Pig Specialist Group of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate changes to form the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP).

Currently, the project is being implemented by NGOs Aarayank and EcoSystems Ind.

Advertisement

Aaranyak's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said that conservation of lesser-known species such as Pygmy Hog, Bengal Florican, and Hispid Hare and other grassland obligatory species is equally important as protecting animals such as Tiger and One-Horned Rhinoceros.

Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust's CEO Dr. Lesley Dickie, who came to Assam to take part in the programme this year said, “Durrell has been committed to conserving the tiny but precious pygmy hog, and their grassland home, for decades. With our partners, including the government, we strive to create a functioning habitat that also allows local communities to thrive''. PTI DG MM MM

Advertisement

Published June 10th, 2022 at 20:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG

10 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

14 minutes ago
Israel Iran War

Iran-Israel LIVE

19 minutes ago
Izzy approves that Diego Lopes TKO

Izzy APPROVES Lopes TKO

24 minutes ago
BJP

BJP Election Manifesto

25 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

27 minutes ago
'Whoever Harms Us...': Prepared for Scenarios Beyond Gaza, says Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Iran Threat

Fact Check

an hour ago
At least six people were killed during the attack on the Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Indians in Sydney Attack

5 hours ago
Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

5 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

5 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

5 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

6 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

6 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

6 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

6 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

7 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

7 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News10 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News12 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 14 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo