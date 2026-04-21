Tension Excalates in Manipur as UNC Shutdown Triggers Naga-Kuki Clashes in Chagoubung

Tension erupted in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district recently as clashes broke out between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki community members. The incident took place during a state-wide shutdown called by the United Naga Council (UNC) to protest the recent killing of two Naga individuals.

The conflict centered around the Khullen Chagoubung area, a strategic border point between the Tangkhul-dominated Senapati district and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi. Reports suggest that as the Naga youth were enforcing the shutdown in the area, the members of Kuki community who were trying to clear the road, confronted them. As the tensions escalated, the situation descended into complete chaos eventually leading to physical altercations and finally gunfire.

Tangkhul groups alleged that armed Kuki members were present during the confrontation and claimed that the firing originated from the Chagoubung side. Representatives for the Naga groups, on the other hand, asserted that those who initiated violence against their peaceful movement for justice must be held accountable.

The incident has caused panic in the adjoining villages, which have already been grappling with ethnic volatility. Security forces have been deployed in the area to contain the situation and prevent further escalation between the two groups. Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact sequence of events and identify those responsible for the gunfire.