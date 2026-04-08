Tension Flares in Manipur as Protesters Storm CM’s Bungalow, Demand Resignation of Chief Minister & Home Minister

Imphal: Fresh tension gripped Imphal East in Manipur on Wednesday after angry protesters attempted to storm the Chief Minister’s bungalow, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam over alleged security lapses connected to the recent Tronglaobi incident.

Security forces reportedly intervened and dispersed the crowd, which had gathered in violation of the prevailing curfew in the area. Officials confirmed that no major injuries were reported during the operation.

Shanta Nahakpam, a senior member of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), addressed the media and expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s handling of the situation.

“The actions taken so far have fallen far short of public expectations,” Nahakpam said.

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The CoCoMI leader highlighted serious concerns regarding the government’s response to the Tronglaobi incident. Authorities had informed the committee that three cadres of the United Kuki National Army (a Kuki armed group under the Suspension of Operations agreement) were arrested in a security operation. However, Nahakpam questioned the lack of transparency, asking why the identities of the arrested individuals, the exact circumstances of the civilian attacks, and the specific charges filed against them have not been made public.

“The people of Manipur have not been able to lead a normal life since the conflict began, and this has continued under both the previous and the present governments,” Nahakpam added.

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CoCoMI has once again demanded a comprehensive review of all Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements with Kuki groups, even as the current administration continues its peace outreach efforts.

The organisation also expressed concern over the official confirmation of the death of Wahengbam Bobby from Kumbi Terakhong, who had sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) the previous day.

Citing administrative failure and lack of accountability, CoCoMI has strongly urged both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to resign on moral grounds.