Updated 11 January 2026 at 21:05 IST
Tensions Escalate Along LoC: Indian Army Opens Fire on Pakistani Drones in Nowshera District of Rajouri
Tensions Escalate Along LoC: Indian Army Opens Fire on Pakistani Drones in Nowshera District of Rajouri
Poonch: In a concerning escalation of activities along the LoC, the Indian army has opened fire on the Pakistani drones in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri. According to reports, several rounds were fired by the army to tackle the drones.
Security forces were placed on high alert following a series of drone sightings across the Jammu region. The activity began in the Mankote sector near the LoC, where drones hovered for several minutes, and continued with subsequent reports from Rajouri's Dharamsal village, Reasi's Bharakh village, and the Ramgarh sector in Samba.
This is a developing story.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 11 January 2026 at 20:58 IST