No Ceasefire Violation Along LoC In Poonch: Indian Army Denies Reports

Poonch: The Indian Army has denied reports of the Pakistani military forces' unprovoked cross-border firing at the Mankote sector of Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday. Several reports suggested that the Pakistani military initiated unprovoked firing along the LoC in Poonch, to which the Indian Army responded effectively, countering the source of the fire. However, the Indian Army later denied any such reports, urging people to refrain from circulating unverified reports.

In an official statement, the Indian Army issued clarification, saying, “There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violation in Poonch region.”

“It is clarified that there has been NO ceasefire violation along the Line of Control. Please avoid spreading unverified information,” the Indian Army official stated.

The situation along the Line of Control remains fragile after India's Operation Sindoor, an operation that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The tensions along the LoC have been simmering since the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The incident prompted a strong response from the Indian government, including diplomatic measures against Pakistan. The recent operation, Operation Sindoor, was a part of this effort to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army is maintaining a high level of alertness along the LoC, with troops directed to give a befitting reply to any ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops. The Indian government has also been engaging in diplomatic efforts to address the issue, including flag meetings between the two countries.

The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, renewed in February 2021, has been marred by frequent violations. In recent months, there have been several incidents of unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to property.