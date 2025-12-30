Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Tensions Flare In Gujarat Village As 2 Groups Pelt Stones At Each Other, 42 Detained | VIDEO

Updated 30 December 2025 at 17:05 IST

Tensions Flare In Gujarat Village As 2 Groups Pelt Stones At Each Other, 42 Detained | VIDEO

Two groups engaged in stone-pelting at a village in Gujarat over a minor issue. Following the altercation, police detained 42 people.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Ahmedabad: A violence clash broke out between two groups in Gujarat's Kalana village as they pelted stones at each others on Tuesday, leading to tensions in the area.

As per reports, the dispute began between the two groups over a minor incident. Following the altercation, police detained 42 individuals.

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 30 December 2025 at 16:56 IST