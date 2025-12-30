Updated 30 December 2025 at 17:05 IST
Tensions Flare In Gujarat Village As 2 Groups Pelt Stones At Each Other, 42 Detained | VIDEO
Two groups engaged in stone-pelting at a village in Gujarat over a minor issue. Following the altercation, police detained 42 people.
Ahmedabad: A violence clash broke out between two groups in Gujarat's Kalana village as they pelted stones at each others on Tuesday, leading to tensions in the area.
As per reports, the dispute began between the two groups over a minor incident. Following the altercation, police detained 42 individuals.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
30 December 2025 at 16:56 IST