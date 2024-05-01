Advertisement

Viral: The horrific video captures the moment an elephant charged at a safari vehicle in Jim Corbett National Park (the exact location is unknown) and the people inside had to flee for their lives. An elephant charged a party of tourists and partially lifted their safari jeep into the air, creating a terrifying event that was captured on camera.

Video said to b from Corbet, not confirmed, but def some TR, there r guidelines by @ntca_india on maintaining distance with any animal. Then why such incident? @rameshpandeyifs @moefcc @Ajaydubey9 pic.twitter.com/xnoIeXaUhX — SAGE- Stripes And Green Earth Foundation (@SageEarth)

The tourists were taking a tour of the area when they approached the elephant bull too closely for photos. The big animal turned hostile at that point and started to approach the safari truck. On camera footage from the incident, the elephant is seen using its tusks to lift the side part of the car before letting it fall to the ground. You can hear screaming on the video.

The terrifying video has amassed thousands of views, likes, and comments on Twitter since going viral on social media. One user said, "All these jeep drivers & guides should be severly penalised. This is ridiculous. Tourists should be discouraged from being around animals just to film, esp when they're angry/violent. Where are the guidelines?" Another user said, "Gentle giants. Did not do much. Such situations must be avoided."