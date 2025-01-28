sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:15 IST, January 28th 2025

Terror-Related Case: NIA Raids at Multiple Places in J&K's Srinagar and Sopore

The agency sleuths carried out the searches at the residences of three persons identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla and Nisar Ahmad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
kashmir
File photo for National Investigation Agency. | Image: PTI

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at several places in Srinagar and Sopore areas of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The agency sleuths carried out the searches at the residences of three persons identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla and Nisar Ahmad.

Simultaneous raids were also carried out at two places in Srinagar, including a residential house and an office premises belonging to a man hailing from Sopore town.

The searches were in progress and further details awaited. 

