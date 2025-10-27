Terror Suspect Arrested From Pune During Maharashtra ATS Raids In Kondwa Area

Pune: In a major breakthrough, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a terror suspect from Pune on Sunday, averting a major terror incident. The accused, identified as Zuber Hungarkar, is being interrogated by the ATS and other intelligence agencies. The police are now trying to ascertain information regarding who the terror suspect, Zuber, was in touch with in India.

According to the police, a few days ago, the Maharashtra ATS had conducted a massive raid in the Kondwa area of Pune. As per the police officials, Zuber was arrested based on various evidence linking him with the suspected terrorists and terror-linked groups.

Advertisement