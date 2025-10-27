Updated 27 October 2025 at 20:16 IST
Terror Suspect Arrested From Pune During Maharashtra ATS Raids In Kondwa Area
Maharashtra ATS arrested a terror suspect from Pune, Zuber Hungarkar, and is interrogating him to ascertain his links.
- India News
- 1 min read
Pune: In a major breakthrough, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a terror suspect from Pune on Sunday, averting a major terror incident. The accused, identified as Zuber Hungarkar, is being interrogated by the ATS and other intelligence agencies. The police are now trying to ascertain information regarding who the terror suspect, Zuber, was in touch with in India.
According to the police, a few days ago, the Maharashtra ATS had conducted a massive raid in the Kondwa area of Pune. As per the police officials, Zuber was arrested based on various evidence linking him with the suspected terrorists and terror-linked groups.
Advertisement
Further details regarding the arrest of the terror suspect are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 20:16 IST