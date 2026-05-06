Terror Threat at Taj and Trident Hotels: Mumbai Police Detains One Suspect from Sion

Security was tightened at two of Mumbai’s most iconic hotels, Taj Mahal Palace and the Trident Hotel, following a series of threatening phone calls warning of an imminent terrorist attack. The calls, which targeted both high-profile locations simultaneously, prompted an immediate large-scale response from the Mumbai Police to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

Upon receiving the alert, law enforcement officials quickly deployed additional personnel and established a security cordon around the hotels. While specialized teams conducted thorough sweeps of the premises, technical experts worked to trace the origin of the calls. The investigation led officers to the Sion area of the city, where a suspect was successfully located and detained.

The individual is currently in police custody and is being interrogated to determine the motive behind the threats and whether there are links to any organized groups. While the situation remains under control and security measures continue to be monitored, the Mumbai Police are checking if the call was a coordinated attempt to create panic or a targeted hoax. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions are in place to maintain the city's safety.

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