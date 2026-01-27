'Terrorism Can Never Be Normalised': Indian Envoy Blasts Pakistan At UNSC, Reaffirms J&K As 'Inalienable'

New Delhi: India launched a comprehensive counter-attack against Pakistan at the UNSC on Monday, with Permanent Representative Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish slamming Islamabad for peddling lies, attempting to 'legitimise terrorism,' and repeatedly breaking its global commitments.

Addressing the UNSC, Harish countered the Pakistani representative’s remarks, asserting that the council member is driven by a singular, obsessive goal, which is to inflict damage upon India and its citizens.

He added, “I now respond to the comments of the representative of Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, which has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people.”

Rejecting Islamabad's depiction of India’s 2025 military actions, Harish characterized the Pakistani representative's statement as both inaccurate and designed to suit their own interests.

Advertisement

Pahalgam claims

Citing the deadly events in Pahalgam last April, Harish informed the UNSC, “Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in a brutal attack."

“This August body itself called for holding the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and brought to justice. That is exactly what we did," he added.

Advertisement

He emphasised that India’s military actions were restricted in scope and precisely aimed at specific targets.

“India’s actions were measured, non-escalatory and responsible, and focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists," he said, adding that Pakistan had continued to issue threats until early May.

“Till 9th of May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on the 10th of May, the Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting."

Harish on Terrorism

Harish asserted that the impact of India's military strikes was undeniable, pointing out that publicly available imagery clearly shows the devastation at several Pakistani air bases, including cratered runways and incinerated hangars.

Taking aim at Pakistan’s rhetoric about a “new normal," the Indian envoy was blunt, “Let me reiterate again that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do. It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy."

“This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism," he added.

He said that India would do “whatever is required to protect and ensure the safety and security of our citizens."

Kashmir Issue

Rejecting Pakistan’s comments on Kashmir, he asserted, "Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India," and reiterating that “the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

Harish told the UNSC that Pakistan’s history of violence and terrorism has violated the "spirit of friendship" in which India originally signed the Indus Waters Treaty over six decades ago.

“Throughout the six and a half decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of the treaty by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India. Thousands of Indian lives have been lost in Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks," he said.

India was therefore compelled to place the treaty in abeyance “until Pakistan, a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terrorism," he said.

‘Introspect about the rule of law’

The envoy further urged Pakistan to reflect on its own governance, remarking that it should “introspect about the rule of law" and questioning constitutional changes that he alleged gave extraordinary powers and immunity to its military leadership.

He said, "Pakistan is well-advised to introspect about the rule of law. It could start by asking itself how it has let its armed forces engineer a constitutional coup through the 27th Amendment and giving lifetime immunity to its chief of defence forces..."