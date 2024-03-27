×

Updated May 21st, 2022 at 22:23 IST

Terrorism gravest threat to peace: J-K L-G Manoj Sinha

Terrorism gravest threat to peace: J-K L-G Manoj Sinha

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday, asserting that no one will be allowed to create disturbance in the union territory.

The L-G administered the anti-terrorism pledge to senior officials, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police at the Raj Bhavan to mark the Anti-Terrorism Day.

"Terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity. On Anti-Terrorism Day, let us resolve to eliminate terrorism and its ecosystem. I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives," Sinha said.

No one will be allowed to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

"We must join our efforts to demolish terror activities and motivated propaganda being conducted from across the border. Society, especially the youngsters, should work actively to isolate organisations and individuals giving shelter and support to the enemies of humanity," Sinha said.

The L-G also paid homage to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold the country's unity and territorial integrity.

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to generate awareness about the dangers of terrorism and violence, and its effect on people, society and the country as a whole.

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence," the pledge read.

"We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values," it added. PTI SSB IJT

Published May 21st, 2022 at 22:23 IST

