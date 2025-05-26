Terrorism Is Pakistan's Tourism: PM Narendra Modi On Pak's Terror Support

Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan in a resolute address from Gujarat's Bhuj, putting forth India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. In his strong message, PM Modi urged the people of Pakistan to take the lead in eradicating terrorism, emphasising that peace is a choice, but retaliation is certain if terrorism continues. The Prime Minister warned Pakistan, saying either live and let live in peace or face Indian bullets. "Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi. (Live a peaceful life, eat bread, otherwise I have my bullet)," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi contrasted India's thriving tourism industry with Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism, stating, "India believes in tourism. Tourism brings people together. But a country like Pakistan thinks terrorism is tourism. This is a big threat to the world." He further asserted that India's policy is crystal clear that whoever makes us bleed will face a similar response, and at no cost will they be spared.

Operation Sindoor To Save Humanity And End Terrorism

The Prime Minister wholeheartedly praised Operation Sindoor, a recent military offensive against Pakistan-based terror outfits. On May 6-7, the Indian Air Force (IAF) targeted nine terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), striking key hubs linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Indian Armed Forces' decisive action was in response to the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

During his address, PM Modi accused Pakistan of not taking any action against the Pahalgam massacre perpetrators, stating, "We waited for 15 days to see if Pakistan would take any steps against terrorism, but probably, terrorism is their bread and butter. When they did nothing, I gave our armed forces a free hand." He claimed that Pakistan's airbases were "still in the ICU" after India's response, attributing this to the valour and bravery of Indian forces.

PM Modi's Dire Warning: Live In Peace Or Face Consequences

