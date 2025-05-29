Terrorism Will Not Be Tolerated: Panama Stands With India In Fight Against Terrorism

New Delhi: Panama has extended its unwavering support to India in its fight against terrorism. A delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha, showcasing pictures of Pakistani Army officials attending the funeral of UN-designated terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor. The meeting with the Panamanian leader marked a crucial step in strengthening India's diplomatic efforts against terrorism.

The Panamanian Foreign Minister's statement was unequivocal, saying, "We cannot tolerate countries sponsoring terrorism." He emphasised that Panama stands with India, the world's largest democracy, in its fight against terrorism. Acha's words carried major weight, showing the country's commitment to democratic values and its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

During the meeting, MP Shashi Tharoor stressed on the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism. He appreciated Acha's receptive and open-hearted approach towards India's concerns. The discussion also explored opportunities for collaboration between India and Panama in various fields, including technology, education, and pharmaceuticals. Tharoor noted that the Panamanian Minister's enthusiasm for closer relations between the two countries was evident in his willingness to explore areas of mutual benefit.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with Acha expressing his eagerness to visit India soon. He also mentioned plans to schedule a visit by the Panamanian President to India, pending an invitation. Tharoor reciprocated the sentiment, stating that they would try to persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Panama soon.

Earlier, the delegation paid floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi bust at the Peace Plaza of the University of Panama. Tharoor emphasised the importance of Gandhi's ideals in shaping young minds. "For us, today, it is very important that we come to the University which shapes the minds of the young people of Panama because we would like them to grow up not only with respect for the ideals and service of Mahatma Gandhi but also with respect for the valiant struggle he waged not just for peace but for freedom of our country," he said. The delegation also planted a sapling at the Peace Plaza, symbolising their commitment to peace and cooperation.