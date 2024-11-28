Published 18:46 IST, November 28th 2024
Terrorist Hideout Busted in Poonch, Huge Cache of Explosives Recovered
A major terrorist hideout has been unearthed in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday by the Indian Army.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Explosive recovered from a terrorist hideout in Poonch | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Poonch: A major terrorist hideout has been unearthed in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday by the Indian Army. According to the reports, the terrorist hideout was busted during a combing operation by the Army in the Chajla area of Mendhar in Poonch. A huge cache of explosives and ammunition was recovered from the hideout, which was located under a bridge in upper Chajla in Medhar.
Further search operations are being carried out by the army personnel.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:46 IST, November 28th 2024