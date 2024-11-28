Terrorist Hideout Busted in Poonch, Huge Cache of Explosives Recovered

Poonch: A major terrorist hideout has been unearthed in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday by the Indian Army. According to the reports, the terrorist hideout was busted during a combing operation by the Army in the Chajla area of Mendhar in Poonch. A huge cache of explosives and ammunition was recovered from the hideout, which was located under a bridge in upper Chajla in Medhar.