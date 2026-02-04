Updated 4 February 2026 at 19:16 IST
Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In J&K's Kishtwar
A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist has been killed by security forces in a 20-minute operation in Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.
Kishtwar: A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed by security forces on Wednesday in a 20-minute operation in Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.
Developing…
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 4 February 2026 at 19:13 IST