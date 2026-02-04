Republic World
Updated 4 February 2026 at 19:16 IST

Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In J&K's Kishtwar

A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist has been killed by security forces in a 20-minute operation in Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.

Nidhi Sinha
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Kishtwar: A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed by security forces on Wednesday in a 20-minute operation in Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.

Developing…

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 4 February 2026 at 19:13 IST