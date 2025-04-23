Terrorists Asked Hindu Tourist To Recite Kalma, Shot In Head For Refusing: Pahalgam Victim’s Cousin

Pahalgam: A major terror attack shocked Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after terrorists targeted at least 30-40 tourists at one of the most visited tourists places in the valley, Pahalgam. As per reports, over 25 people have been killed and several others are injured in the cowardly terror attack.

Among the deceased was a newlywed couple from Uttar Pradesh. The terrorists shot the husband in the head, killing him instantly. His cousin shared chilling details of the attack, revealing how the terrorists opened fire on his brother identified as Shubham.

Shubham's cousin recounted that the terrorists asked his brother to recite the Kalma, promising to spare him. When his brother refused, they shot him in the head. His wife pleaded terrorists to kill her too, but they refused, telling her to inform the government about their actions.

"It was around 3 PM when we received a call saying Shubham had been shot. Initially, there was no confirmation of his condition. By late evening, a video surfaced, and the family confirmed he had passed away," Shubham's cousin said.

The family, who had been in Srinagar since April 17, was scheduled to return home on Wednesday. Shubham had recently married in February. His cousin has requested the government to return his body as soon as possible.

Terrorists selectively killed Hindus in Pahalgam terror attack

Eyewitnesses shared harrowing accounts of how the terrorists handpicked tourists before shooting them. A woman revealed that her husband was killed because he was not a Muslim.

Another victim recounted that after her husband was killed, she asked the terrorists to kill her and her son as well. They refused, telling her to inform Prime Minister Modi about the attack. “Jao, Modi ko bolo,” they told the victim's wife.

A video recorded by an eyewitness during the attack showed the individual saying, "Yaha pe attack kardia hai aatankwaadiyo ne, hum bal bal bache hai, parmatma hume bachaenge" (Terrorists have launched an attack, somehow we have escaped. God will protect us).

India mulls strong response to Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan in panic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who was in Saudi Arabia at the time of the attack, was briefed by Home Minister Amit Shah . PM Modi directed Shah to rush to Kashmir and manage the situation. Following these instructions, Shah arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday evening and chaired a high-level meeting with top officials, including security forces and police.