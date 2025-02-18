Updated 08:46 IST, February 18th 2025
Tesla Begins Hiring in India After PM Modi-Elon Musk Meeting- Check Job Openings
Tesla Inc. has begun its hiring process in India following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk in the United States.
Tesla Inc. has begun its hiring process in India following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk in the United States. On Monday, the Musk-owned company announced that it is seeking candidates for 13 roles, including customer-facing and back-end positions, according to job postings recently uploaded by the company on its LinkedIn page.
Five of the positions, including service technician and various advisory roles, are available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings—such as customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist—are for Mumbai.
Here are the job postings:
- Inside Sales Advisor
- Customer Support Supervisor
- Customer Support Specialist
- Service Advisor
- Order Operations Specialist
- Service Manager
- Tesla Advisor
- Parts Advisor
- Business Operations Analyst
- Store Manager
- Service Technician
