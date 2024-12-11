Published 18:07 IST, December 11th 2024
Thailand to Implement E-Visa for Indians, Offering 60-Day Stay from January 1
Thailand's e-Visa will be available for Indian passport holders starting January 1,2025. The announcement came from The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Thailand's e-Visa will be available for Indian passport holders starting January 1,2025. However the existing 60-day visa exemption for Indian travellers will remain in effect. The announcement came from The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi. Applicants i.e. non-Thai nationals, must apply for all types of visas at the website https://www.thaievisa.go.th. Applicants will have to choose to pay a visa fee for which the respective Embassy and Consulate-Generals will provide details on their offline payment options. Under all circumstances the Visa fees are non-refundable.
Processing Time?
The processing time is approximately within 14 days from the date the receipt of the visa fee is issued.
Deadline for the regular visa application
1. Ordinary passport applications will be accepted until 16 December 2024.
2. Diplomatic and official passport applications will be accepted until 24 December 2024.
However for ordinary Indian passport holders the 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes remains effective until further announcement.
