Thane Horror: Road Roller Runs Over 25-Year-Old Labourer, Crushes Him to Death

Thane: A 25-year-old labourer was killed after a road roller ran over him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on Tuesday when the victim, Prakashkumar Laddu Mahanto, was sleeping after lunch in front of the road roller parked near a construction site in Bhiwandi town, an official from Kongaon police station said.

The road roller driver, without checking, started the vehicle which crushed the labourer to death, he said.

The body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Bhiwandi.

Based on a complaint by a colleague of the victim, the police registered a case against the road roller driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), the police said.

No arrest was made so far, they said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.