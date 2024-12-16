Thane Man Booked for Giving 'Triple Talaq' to Wife, Harassing Her

Thane Man Booked for Giving 'Triple Talaq' to Wife, Harassing HerThane Man Booked for Giving 'Triple Talaq' to Wife, Harassing Her | Image: PTI

Thane: Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' (instant divorce) to his wife, beating her up and harassing her for money, officials said on Monday.

The 26-year-old woman, who resided with her husband's family in Bhiwandi area here, in her police complaint alleged that she was subjected to harassment since March 2022, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

She claimed her husband and his family members demanded Rs 50,000 from her as they were not given dowry for her marriage.

The woman also alleged the accused beat her up by tying her hands and legs and threatened to kill her.

She was subjected to mental and physical harassment, and her husband annulled the marriage through 'triple talaq', which was banned in 2019, the police said quoting the complaint.