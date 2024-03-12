×

Updated August 12th, 2022 at 14:25 IST

Thane sees 212 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,206

Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 212 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,36,029, a health official said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 1,206 active cases in the district, he said.

As no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,936, while the recovery count rose to 7,23,426, he added.

Published August 12th, 2022 at 14:25 IST

