Thane Shocker: Labourer Dies After Falling From Tin Roof at Work Site

Labourer dies after falling from tin roof at work site in Thane / Representational | Image: PTI

Thane: A 35-year-old labourer died after falling from a tin roof at a company site in Maharashtra 's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place early Monday morning at Anand Nagar in Amberath MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), they said.

The labourer, identified as Azaad Khan, was engaged in the tin shed fitting work of the company, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

The tin roof gave way and the man fell down. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Based on information provided by a co-worker, the police registered a case of accidental death, he said.

The body was sent for postmortem, the official said, adding a probe was on into the incident.