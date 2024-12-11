'Thank You For Opening Your Doors To Us': Saif Ali Khan To PM Modi

New Delhi: Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan and his Kareen Kapoor Khan along with the Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to extend a special invitation for the celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The Kapoor family included actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others. Saif Ali Khan, while addressing his speech to PM Modi, expressed gratitude towards him for taking out time from his busy schedule and welcoming them at the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi. “Thank you for opening your doors to us,” Saif Ali Khan said.

Talking to Prime Minister Modi, Khan lauded his energy and the commitment towards development of the country and thanked him for being easily accessible for them. In reply, the prime minister remembered meeting with Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Further, in a witty response, PM Narendra Modi said that he was expecting to meet even the third generation. “I have met your father and I was thinking that today I will get a chance to meet the third generation, but you did not bring the third generation.”

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan said, “You are the first Prime Minister whom I have met. You met us personally and we have met twice. You have such great energy and you work so hard. I would like to congratulate you for what you do.”

