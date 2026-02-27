‘Thank You Israel For Warmth And Affection’: PM Modi Hails India-Israel Ties As He Concludes 2-Day Visit | Image: X

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude for the warm hospitality extended during his state visit to Israel.

In a post on X, he thanked the country for the "warmth and affection" shown throughout the engagement, particularly highlighting the personal gesture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu, who came to Ben Gurion International Airport to personally see him off.

"Thank you Israel, for the warmth and affection. Deeply touched that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu personally came to the airport to see me off. Confident that the India-Israel partnership will continue to reach new heights in the years to come," he said

This emotional farewell marked the conclusion of PM Modi's historic two-day state visit, the first in nine years, during which India and Israel elevated their bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.

Advertisement

The visit culminated in the signing of 27 MoUs and agreements across diverse sectors, including innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, economic cooperation, diplomacy, and security.

As he departed, PM Modi announced that India and Israel would soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Advertisement

He also declared the establishment of a Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership to deepen collaboration in high-tech and innovation domains.

In his remarks, PM Modi reiterated the shared resolve against terrorism, stating clearly that "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form."

He affirmed that both nations would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder against terrorism and its supporters, noting that peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security.

Emphasising India's consistent support for dialogue and peaceful resolutions in the region, PM Modi highlighted efforts to de-escalate tensions.

He specifically welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan as a pathway towards peace, adding that India fully supports such initiatives aimed at restoring stability and that humanity must never become a victim of conflict.

During the joint press briefing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described PM Modi's visit as "amazing," "extraordinarily productive," and "extraordinarily moving," despite its short duration.

He praised the emotional impact of PM Modi's address to the Knesset the previous day, noting that it left few dry eyes in Israel.

Netanyahu expressed profound gratitude, saying Israel owes India "a great lot of debt" for its enduring friendship.

He shared a personal anecdote about enjoying "unbelievable food" at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv with his wife Sara before their marriage, underscoring a personal dimension to the bond.

The Israeli leader highlighted the potential of combining the "brilliant talent" and "meeting of minds and hearts" between the two countries, expressing confidence that this connection would continue.