‘Thank You, My Friend’: PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Trump For Calling And Wishing On 75th Birthday Eve
PM Narendra Modi thanks US President Donald Trump for birthday wishes, reaffirms commitment to India-US partnership and supports Trump's Ukraine peace initiatives
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for wishing him on the eve of his 75th birthday. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi appreciated Trump's phone call and warm greetings. During the conversation, both leaders emphasised the mutual commitment to elevating the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. Additionally, PM Modi expressed support for Trump's initiatives toward achieving a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”
