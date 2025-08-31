'Thankful to Stray Dogs for Making Me Famous': Supreme Court Judge Vikram Nath, 'Thanks' CJI for the Stray Dogs Case

Thiruvananthapuram: In a light-hearted address, Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath, who recently led the bench that revisited and modified a prior order concerning stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region, humorously reflected on the unexpected recognition the case brought him.

The hearing, which initially directed the relocation of all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR area and was later amended, attracted widespread national and international attention, drawing both support and criticism from various segments of the public.

“So long I have been known in the legal fraternity for the little work I do, but I am thankful to the stray dogs for making me known to the entire civil society, not only in this country but world over,” Justice Vikram Nath remarked on Saturday during an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

He further shared that he had been receiving messages suggesting that not only dog lovers but even dogs themselves were sending him blessings.

“And I have also been receiving messages saying that, apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and good wishes. In addition to human blessings and good wishes, I have their good wishes also,” Justice Vikram Nath added.

He also expressed his “gratitude” to the current Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, for assigning him the case.

“And I am thankful to my CJI for allotting me that matter. I felt very elated… well, people outside India also know me. So I am thankful to them for giving me this recognition,” he said.

The case was reassigned to Justice Nath’s bench by the CJI after it was brought to Justice Gavai’s attention that the order issued on August 11 conflicted with earlier rulings from coordinate benches on the same issue.

Justice Vikram Nath was part of the three-judge panel that took over the case a day after the previous bench had ordered the relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks and instructed authorities not to release them back.

Following a significant public response, the August 11 order was modified on August 22. Justice Vikram Nath’s bench ruled that stray dogs should be returned to their original locations after undergoing vaccination and sterilization.

Why Did the Stray Dog Case Draw Widespread Controversy?

The directive from the Supreme Court ordering the relocation of all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to shelters sparked widespread controversy due to a fundamental clash between critical public health concerns and strong animal welfare ethics.

The case originated from the alarming rise in stray dog bite incidents in the national capital, prompting the court to take action on a pressing human safety issue. The core of the public health argument, which fueled support for the order, revolves around the deadly threat of rabies. Rabies is a zoonotic disease that is fatal in nearly 100% of cases when timely medical intervention is not provided.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) identifies dogs as the source of the vast majority of human rabies deaths globally, accounting for up to 99% of all transmissions. Data presented to the Lok Sabha noted 54 human rabies deaths in India last year, while global studies suggest the country bears a disproportionately high burden, accounting for an estimated 36% of worldwide deaths from the disease. The court specifically highlighted the vulnerability of infants and young children, as a significant percentage of reported rabies cases and deaths in India occur in children under the age of 15.

Conversely, the order triggered immediate backlash from animal rights groups and a segment of the public who questioned its scientific basis and practicality. Organizations like PETA India and the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) argued that the mass removal of dogs from their territories is an unscientific approach that is unlikely to succeed. Other critics expressed serious concerns about whether adequate shelter facilities even existed to humanely house the entire stray population of the region and what the ultimate fate of these dogs would be.

They advocated vigorously for massive sterilization and vaccination campaigns as the only proven, sustainable, and humane method for managing street dog populations and preventing rabies, arguing that this policy allows for the coexistence of humans and dogs.