Thar Driver Hits Pedestrian, Rams Into Motorcycle In Broad Daylight In Jaipur | Watch

Jaipur: In a shocking accident, a speeding Thar SUV hit a pedestrian and then rammed into a motorcycle, on a busy Saturday morning in Jaipur. After hitting theses two, the SUV then smashed into a pole. While the young man riding the motorcycle was killed at the spot, the young woman who was walking has been admitted to SMS Hospital in the city. After the collision, the man riding the motorcycle was trapped for some time under the SUV.

The police have seized the Thar and are questioning the driver, who said that the accident happened due to panic. The entire episode was captured on CCTV.

The deceased motorcyclist identified as Faizan (27), was from Khandela, Sikar but lived in the Bhatta Basti area on rent and worked in a private firm. Faizan's body was sent for post-mortem.

The injured, identified as Kulsum, is a resident of Ramganj, and she sustained a fractured leg. Kulsum was walking home after filling out a college form when she met with the accident.

The Thar was being driven by one Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur, who had rented the vehicle. Kumar was on his way to the Jayanti Market. He first hit Kulsum, after which he panicked and then hit the motorcyclist, Faizan.

Police personnel rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know of the incident. A large crowd gathered in the area, leading to traffic disruption for a short while. Police said they are examining the CCTV footage to find out what led to the accident.

