'That Wasn't Surrender; It Was Strategy...': Twisha Sharma's Cousin, Brother-In-Law Question Samarth Singh's Move

Bhopal: Following the police custody of Samarth Singh, husband of deceased Twisha Sharma and the prime accused in her death case, members of the victim's extended family on Saturday questioned the circumstances surrounding his surrender and alleged that it was a calculated strategy rather than a voluntary move.

Speaking to ANI, Twisha Sharma's cousin Swati raised concerns over Singh's conduct after the High Court directed him to surrender before the trial court.

Questioning why Singh approached the High Court instead of surrendering directly before the trial court or police, she alleged that he was ultimately traced through media presence and not through a direct surrender process.

"That wasn't a surrender, in my opinion; I think it was a strategy. When the High Court ordered him to surrender before the trial court, why did he go to the High Court instead? Even at the High Court, the police didn't catch him initially, and he didn't surrender directly to them. He was caught there after being traced through the media," she said.

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Swati also appealed for the post-mortem process to be expedited so that the family could perform Twisha Sharma's last rites without further delay.

"We are waiting for the AIIMS team to arrive for the post-mortem. I want the post-mortem done as quickly as possible so we can cremate her. It has already been a long time, so my only request is for this to be expedited," she said.

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She further demanded that the bail granted to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the deceased, should also be cancelled and that she should be taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

"Giribala Singh's bail should also be rejected, and she should be taken into custody as well. This development is good, but it means the government has acted very late. If this matter had been taken seriously earlier, the case would be much further along today. There would not have been so much carelessness and neglect," she added.

Ashish Sharma, another cousin of the victim, echoed a similar sentiment, saying that it is not a surrender. Criticising the High Court, he highlighted that Samarth Singh, "a fugitive," remained inside the judge's chamber for at least 2.5 hours.

"It's not a surrender. Whether he is guilty or not, he should have come forward. You must have heard this surprising news from the Jabalpur High Court that he was sitting inside a chamber for at least 2-2.5 hours. It's a very surprising thing that a fugitive is sitting in a judge's chamber. This is raising very big questions: how can this happen? Is the law and order bigger, or are the people who are supposed to uphold it bigger?" he asked.

Ashish Sharma also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, expressing hope that a central investigation agency would ensure a speedy and impartial inquiry.

"Every step was pre-decided; there's a small hope for justice. When the CBI begins or has already begun the investigation, it's hoped that whatever damage has been done and the delay that has occurred can be compensated for by taking immediate action and completing the investigation as quickly as possible," he added.

The developments come amid increasing scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma's death. The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, had married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she had been subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family members. The allegations triggered widespread outrage and demands for a detailed investigation into the case.

‘Well-planned conspiracy'

Samarth Singh's attempt to surrender after withdrawing his bail is a 'well-planned conspiracy', Twisha Sharma's brother-in-law, Saurabh Sharma, alleged on Saturday. Samarth Singh is the prime accused in the death case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma. Singh was arrested by the Bhopal police on Saturday after he showed a willingness to surrender after withdrawing his bail plea.

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Sharma said that the accused, Samarth Singh, planned the surrender after withdrawing his bail and executed the plan before the deceased's family could get the case study.

"His surrender in Jabalpur is a well-planned conspiracy. He did something in the process because earlier, when we were in the High Court, he was on bail. He withdrew his bail and planned to surrender. Then, somewhere, before we could get the case study, before the order could come, he went to the police station and surrendered. There was a lot of indecency going on there. There were a lot of lawyers, a lot of them were abusing. The media was also unable to do anything there. None of the family members was allowed inside. He was brought here at 2:30 am to the morning, to the Khatara Hills police station," he said.

Police officials said on Saturday that Singh was arrested in Jabalpur. Officials are seeking a 7-day remand for the accused.

"Our team has arrested the accused Samarth Singh from Jabalpur. We will produce him before the Court today. A press conference will be done at 1 pm today by the Police Commissioner. We will seek a 7-day remand of Samarth Singh," said ACP Rajnish Kashyap.

Twisha's brother-in-law highlighted that even though the Court has allowed a second post-mortem of the bdoy, no decision has been made until now, urging for a quick procedure.

"The Court has allowed a second post-mortem, but no decision has been made yet. The sooner a committee is formed, the better. It's not yet known whether the AIIMS team will come here or they'll be airlifted there. We want this work done as quickly as possible," he added.

The victim's uncle, Lokesh Sharma, called for a CBI investigation, alleging that the senior officials and criminals are constantly hampering the legal process.

"That's one of their tactics, because they're people involved in this law; their mother is a judge. The police should have arrested both mother and son long ago. The girl's body is still lying in the mortuary, and the entire family are in great pain," he said.

"The criminals, the officers here, and the senior officials who are constantly interfering in this entire legal process will be curbed if CBI intervenes. Whatever has already happened, the remaining proceedings should begin as soon as possible. The CBI should come in as soon as possible, and a second postmortem should be conducted so that we can perform her last rites with dignity," he added.

Twisha's uncle, Lokesh Sharma, also called it a "tactic" by the family, while demanding the arrest of Smarth Singh and his mother.