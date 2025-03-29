'That’s My Ghibli Style Entry': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Joins The AI Art Trend

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has joined the viral Ghibli AI art trend that has taken the social media by storm.

In a X post, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shared a photo of him with his wife Amruta Fadnavis, daughter and PM Modi. The caption in the post read, “that’s my ghibli style entry” and added, “Technology just doesn’t stop surprising us pleasantly !”

The Chief Minister highlighted how AI is surprising everyone and transforming the creative space.

Nitish Rane Joins the Ghibli Trend

Nitish Rane, Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra government did not stay behind in hopping into the Ghibli trend, on Saturday he posted a picture of him with Chief Minister Fadnavis on X.

In a X post, Rane said, "It's my #Ghibli style photo with Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri. Devendra Fadnavis ji. The Maharashtra's most beloved leader."

How to Create Ghibli Style Image?

1. Open ChatGPT and ensure your software is up-to-date. This feature is exclusive to ChatGPT Plus users.

2. Free users: You can create Ghibli-style images with ChatGPT-4o’s new image generation tool.

3. Access the image tool: Click the three dots in the prompt bar and select ‘Image’ alongside ‘Canvas.’

4. Enter a text prompt: Describe the image you want, including details like clothing, background, and mood, then press ‘Enter.’

5. Upload a photo: To create a Ghibli-style version of an existing image, simply upload it.

6. Generate and download: After the image is created, download and share it on social media.