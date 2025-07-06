'The Brightest Star In The Sky Tonight Is Shux': Shubhanshu Shukla's Wife Post For Astronaut Husband

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Group Captain and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's wife Dr Kamna Shukla on her Instagram page Saturday posted a note for her husband, who is currently lodged at the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

Taking to Instagram, Kamna Shukla posted on her story saying, "The brightest star in the sky tonight is Shux – Shubhanshu Shukla. Dr Kamna posted a screenshot of a new feature which allows a user to live track the International Space Station, whenever it passes their location.

Spot the International Space Station

Further in her story, Dr Kamna Shukla informed about the ISS live tracking feature via an official NASA App and wrote, “Spot the station mobile app is an official NASA app that helps users track and receive notifications for International Space Station viewings as it passes over their respective location. It also provides real-time tracking, flyover schedules and alerts.”

One can enter their location on the website or App and get to know when it will be in their area. Spot the International Space Station and click photos.

Earlier today, Kamna Shukla posted breathtaking photos of Shubhanshu Shukla exploring the space aboard the orbiting station – ISS.

In the photos, Shubhanshu Shukla was seen smiling, clicking photos using his professional camera, peeing through the glass with a stunning view of earth.

On July 4, Shubhanshu Shukla completed his first week at the International Space Station orbiting around earth and spoke to his family while preparing for his crucial research.

The Axiom Mission 4 – Ax-4 – comprises of crew commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz (Suave) Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu.

Until Wednesday, since docking on June 26, the astronauts have completed approximately 113 orbits around Earth, covering over 2.9 million miles. This distance is nearly 12 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.