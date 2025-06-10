The Burning Ship: New Video Shot From Aircraft Captures Massive Blaze, Thick Smoke Billowing From Singapore Cargo Vessel

Kerala: A video captured from an aircraft shows massive fire and thick smoke billowing from a Singapore-based cargo vessel off the Kerala coast after an explosion occurred on the container ship while it was heading toward Mumbai.

According to the Ship Manifest document, the contents in the cargo containers onboard the Singapore vessel contain many hazardous materials.

The goods manifest of Singapore vessel MV Wan Hai 503 has revealed that the containers are carrying flammable liquids, corrosive substances, toxic chemicals, and environmentally hazardous materials.

Singapore cargo vessel fire | List of possible dangerous materials onboard containers

Flammable Liquids

Resin Solution

Styrene Monomer, Stabilized

Diacetone Alcohol

Methyl Methacrylate Monomer, Stabilized

Paint and Paint-related Materials

Isopropanol (Isopropyl Alcohol)

Dicyclopentadiene

1-Methoxy-2-Propanol

Turpentine

Hydrocarbons, Liquid, N.O.S.

Pentamethylheptane

Flammable Liquid, N.O.S.

Corrosive Substances

Nitric Acid

Hydrochloric Acid

Ethylenediamine

Amines, Solid, Corrosive

Triethylenetetramine

Piperazine

Methacrylic Acid, Stabilized

Phosphoric Acid Solution

Toxic Chemicals

Bipyridilium Pesticide, Liquid, Toxic

Chlorinated Hydrocarbons, Toxic

Dimethyl Sulphate

Ethyl Chloroformate

Cresols, Liquid

Organometallic Substance, Liquid, Pyrophoric

Environmentally Hazardous Substances

Benzophenone

Zinc Oxide

1,2,3-Trichlorobenzene

2,6-Bis(1,1-Dimethylethyl)-4-Methylphenol

Polymeric Beads, Expandable (Evolving Flammable Vapour)

Guanidine N-Cyano-Polymer

All these items have been listed in the ship manifest of the Singapore cargo vessel. The ship contains multiple containers which continue to burn as a massive fire-fighting operation by the Indian Coast Guard is continuing since yesterday.

The security operation is continuing 130 NM North-West of Kochi. The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised multiple assets to assist in dousing the blaze and rescuing crew. The vessel is still emitting dense smoke, raising fears of secondary explosions.

So far, 18 crew members have been rescued while 4 others onboard are missing. A big search operation to find the missing members is also progressing.

Meanwhile, the Singapore flag administration and DG shipping have been apprised on the matter. In addition to this, environmental protection measures are being initiated but the situation remains critical.

Indian authorities have also issued a high alert off the Kerala coast in view of Singapore cargo vessel fire as fires and explosions persist from mid‑ships to the container bay ahead of the accommodation block. Forward‑bay fire is now under control, though thick smoke remains. Vessel is listing approx 10–15 degrees to port.

The Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet are conducting Fi‑Fi operations and boundary cooling. The Coast Guard ship Samarth along with salvors are being deployed from Kochi.