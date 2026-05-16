The Flower Diplomacy: How PM Modi Bridged India-Netherlands Ties In The Hague Using Tulips and the Lotus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the powerful, enduring bonds between India and the Netherlands. Speaking at an Indian community event, he highlighted the overwhelming warmth of the reception, noting that The Hague "has become a living symbol of Indian friendship."

Addressing a vibrant gathering, the Prime Minister drew a poetic parallel between the national symbols of both countries, connecting the Dutch tulip with the Indian lotus.

"The Netherlands is known for tulips, just as India is known for the lotus. Both the tulip and the lotus teach us that whether the roots are in water or in the earth, one gains both beauty and strength," he said.

The sheer scale of the welcome left a deep impression on the Prime Minister. "Seeing so much love and enthusiasm, I forgot for a moment that I am in the Netherlands, and it felt like I was attending a festival in India only... It seems like The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship," he added.

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Navigating Global Challenges and Supply Chains

Turning his attention to global affairs, PM Modi addressed the economic strain caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis. He warned that the current decade is fraught with instability, cautioning that hard-won global progress could easily be reversed if these issues are not resolved quickly.

"The world is dealing with new challenges. First Corona, then war and today's energy crisis. This decade is becoming full of challenges. If the situation is not changed rapidly, the achievements of last multiple decades will be wasted and a huge section of the world's population will drown in poverty... In such times, India and the Netherlands are making endeavours to establish a future-ready supply chain...".

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India’s Unprecedented Transformation

The Prime Minister painted a picture of a rapidly evolving India, driven by technological ambition and sweeping social welfare programs.

"Today, India is dreaming big... India's youth aspires to propel the country forward in the fields of AI and semiconductors... India is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem... Contemporary India is undergoing a phase of unprecedented transformation... The country is operating the world's largest government-funded health insurance scheme," he stated.

India-Netherlands Cricket Relations

PM Modi said," India and the Netherlands are also based on partnership. Friends, there is another link of friendship between us that is not discussed as much, and that is sports. Both of us are doing a lot of things together in the field of sports.

Now, like there is cricket. Indian community has played a very big role in the cricket of the Netherlands. When did the T20 World Cup take place in India? In that, the team of the Netherlands performed well."

He added, “ India is the world cup champion, but the team of the Netherlands also gave a very big clash to the team of India. When we see Teja Nidamnuru and Vikramjit Singh in the jersey of the Netherlands, or when young players like Aryan Dutta contribute to the future of Dutch cricket, then we all feel very good. Friends, just as Indians contribute to cricket, similarly, the Netherlands also has a big contribution in the future of India.”

A Natural Gateway to Europe

The bilateral relationship between the two nations extends deep into vital sectors like water and energy security. PM Modi emphasized that upcoming trade agreements will further accelerate this economic cooperation.

"The FTA between India and the EU will further strengthen the partnership between India and the Netherlands. The Netherlands will become a natural gateway for Indian businesses to enter Europe, and our Indian community can serve as a trusted bridge in this journey," he remarked.

He also made a direct pitch to the diaspora, encouraging them to look toward India for future investments.

"I appeal to the Indian community in the Netherlands to contribute to India as much as possible, which will increase the country's potential and also give more returns on your investment. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

The Diaspora as a Cultural and Economic Bridge

Upon his arrival, PM Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from members of the Indian diaspora and local friends of India. He commended the community for its meaningful contributions to Dutch society and its role as a living bridge between the two nations.

He paid special tribute to the Surinami-Hindustani community, recognizing their deep, generations-long historical connection to India and their dedication to preserving their cultural roots.

The Prime Minister noted that the partnership is being energized by a new generation, pointing to the high concentration of Indian tech professionals and students pursuing innovation-driven fields in Dutch universities. He added that shared sporting passions, particularly in cricket and hockey, are injecting fresh vitality into these people-to-people ties.

Strengthening Economic Ties for 'Viksit Bharat'

Bilateral cooperation continues to expand steadily, with technology and innovation leading the way. The Netherlands remains one of India's top export destinations in Europe and a primary investment partner. PM Modi reiterated that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will open up significant new avenues for mutual growth, fueled by India's major investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy, and digital frameworks.

Assuring the diaspora of his government's unwavering support, PM Modi stated that India stands firmly behind its overseas community and remains dedicated to their welfare. He invited them to actively participate in the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) journey by sharing the expertise they have gained in the Netherlands.

Mainland Europe’s largest Indian diaspora resides in the Netherlands, including approximately 200,000 people of Surinami-Hindustani origin. Acknowledging this bond, the Prime Minister highlighted a recent policy liberalization that extends Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) eligibility for the Surinami-Hindustani diaspora from the fourth generation down to the sixth generation.