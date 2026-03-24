The Green Budget: Delhi Allocates 21% of Total Funds to Fight Pollution



New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Delhi Budget was presented in the Delhi Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of ₹1,03,700 crore, marking an increase of ₹3,700 crore, or about 3.7 per cent, compared to the previous year.

Of the total budget, ₹62,550 crore has been allocated to schemes and projects, while ₹41,150 crore has been earmarked for revenue and capital expenditure, according to the release.



The government's primary sources of income include ₹43,500 crore from GST and a total of ₹74,000 crore from its own tax revenue. Non-tax revenue is estimated at ₹900 crore. In addition, ₹3,931 crore will come from centrally sponsored schemes, ₹968 crore as central assistance, ₹591 crore from the central road fund, ₹1,500 crore under the Swachh Ganga Mission, and ₹100 crore for disaster management. The government also plans to raise ₹16,700 crore through market borrowings.



In terms of sectoral allocation, education received the highest share at ₹19,326 crore, accounting for 18.64 per cent of the budget, followed by health at ₹13,034 crore (12.57 per cent). Transport and roads have been allocated ₹12,613 crore, housing and urban development ₹11,572 crore, social security ₹10,537 crore, and water and sanitation ₹9,000 crore.

A significant highlight of the budget is the green allocation, with 21.44 per cent of the total budget, amounting to ₹22,236 crore, dedicated to environmental initiatives, including pollution control, expansion of green areas, waste management, and clean energy.



On infrastructure, ₹11,266 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, ₹5,921 crore to the Public Works Department, and ₹7,887 crore for urban development. The government plans redevelopment of 750 kilometres of roads with an allocation of ₹1,392 crore and ₹800 crore for unauthorised colonies. MLA funds have been set at ₹350 crore, and new fruit and vegetable markets will also be developed. For water and sanitation, ₹9,000 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board to improve water supply, expand pipelines, and increase sewage treatment capacity from 707 MGD to 814 MGD.



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In the health sector, ₹12,645 crore has been earmarked, including ₹150 crore for ICU and hospital projects, ₹787 crore for medicines and equipment, and ₹202 crore for the expansion of the Ayushman scheme. More than 750 new health centres will be established, and ₹25 crore has been allocated for the ANMOL scheme for newborn screening.



The education sector has been allocated ₹19,148 crore, with ₹200 crore for new school buildings and ₹275 crore for expansion. Other initiatives include ₹90 crore for providing bicycles to girl students, ₹10 crore for laptops to meritorious students, ₹150 crore for smart classrooms, and ₹720 crore for technical education.



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Under social empowerment, ₹7,406 crore has been allocated to women and child development. Key schemes include ₹5,110 crore for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, ₹450 crore for free bus travel for women and transgender persons, ₹260 crore for free LPG cylinders, and ₹128 crore for the "Lakhpati Beti Yojana."

The transport sector has received ₹8,374 crore, with plans to introduce 6,130 new electric buses and a target of 7,500 buses by 2027. Metro expansion has been allocated ₹2,885 crore, and ₹200 crore has been set aside for the EV policy.

To improve governance, the government will establish 13 mini secretariats with an allocation of ₹100 crore, digitize land records, and set up a new think tank named DITI.

