The 'Love Jihad' Investigation: 17 Missing From Kerala's Kasaragod | Republic Exclusive

Kasaragod, Kerala: The mystery surrounding "love jihad" has deepened in Kerala following the recent disappearance of 17 people from the Kasaragod district, alongside disturbing allegations of radicalization from their family members.

Several women in the district have gone missing over the last few years. Family members allege that forced conversions to Islam, coerced marriages, and an active ISIS module are the driving forces behind these disappearances.

According to these families, young women are being converted, indoctrinated, and then completely cut off from their loved ones. While some of these women never returned, others are believed to have crossed borders or were allegedly pushed into extremist networks linked to banned terror outfits. Anguished parents claim that foreign funding, specifically from the Gulf, is responsible for financing these operations.

Investigation into the Kasaragod Module

An investigation by Republic aims to expose the reality behind these stories of radicalization. In 2017, 20 people from various parts of Kasaragod reportedly joined ISIS. They were allegedly radicalized through "love jihad," leaving their families in a state of desperation.

Republic spoke to victims of the alleged "love jihad" module. Among them is CPI(M) leader PV Bhaskaran, who claimed his daughter was radicalized under the guise of medical treatment.

"My daughter was given drugs by a man named Rasheed during her treatment, and she became uncharacteristically energetic," Bhaskaran said.

"She was treated for two months in my house. After seeing changes in her behavior, we accepted his request to treat her at his house in Trikaripur. After one month, my daughter changed completely and was no longer willing to return home," the distressed father alleged.

Bhaskaran also spoke on the modus operandi of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Despite the ban on the organization, families of victims reveal that its ideological influence persists.

"I suspect Rasheed has PFI links, though it has to be confirmed. There are people behind this, and the police have been informed," he told Republic.

He further claimed that terror funding originates from Gulf countries.

"In the Gulf, funds are available for recruiting people to ISIS. If people are recruited, financial aid is provided. While I don't have total clarity, it is a well-known issue in our region," he said.

Allegations of Political Backing

Retired military officer Ashokan KM also claimed his daughter fell into a "love jihad" trap, resulting in the loss of her original identity and religion. She now refuses to speak to her family. Ashokan alleges that those who converted her have the backing of the Kerala Chief Minister.

"My daughter is in danger. Why has she not been allowed to live in public after marrying this man? Doesn't she have the right to meet her parents? She didn't even come for her mother’s funeral," Ashokan said. "The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is supporting the people and organizations that converted my daughter. Both the LDF and UDF need votes, and leaders are hesitant to speak out for fear of losing them. This only fuels the growth of radical organizations" he told Republic.

Patterns of Disappearance

The "Kasaragod module" follows a consistent pattern. Roughly 20 people, including both men and women, vanished from the region. Days later, their families received messages claiming they had gone to fight for the Islamic State.

One mother recounted how her daughter was forcibly converted.

"When I tried to warn her of the dangers, she asked me if I was a communist or not. I used a tactic to learn their plans; I told her I would accept the marriage, and she began disclosing details. I was told they planned to take her to Jordan," she said.

Other families shared similar tragic stories.

A 28-year-old man (identity withheld) stated his sister was brainwashed and eloped with a man three years ago; they only discovered his identity after filing a police report.

Khadeeja, a mother who lost her 23-year-old son, Hafizuddin, said he informed her of his decision to join ISIS via WhatsApp.

"They sent messages from Afghanistan stating they had reached their destination and were fighting for the Islamic State," she said.

Jasmine, sister to Shiyaz and Ijaz, confirmed her brothers were killed in Afghanistan after joining ISIS. She alleged that they were taken to there by a man named Rasheed, who also died in Afghanistan.

Kerala Governor's Reaction

Hundreds of families in Kasaragod say they continue to live in fear of a system they believe is destroying their homes. When asked for his views on the "ISIS files" in Kerala, Governor Rajendra Arlekar stated, "India is a democratic country and we are living in a peaceful atmosphere... nobody should try to disturb that."