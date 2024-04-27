The Mega Resuce Ops: How 95 Children Illegally Brought to UP from Bihar Were Saved? | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Child Commission on Friday rescued as many as 95 children who were allegedly being transported to Uttar Pradesh from Bihar, said officials. The children being illegally brought to Saharanpur were between the age of 4-12, they added.

Ayodhya Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sarvesh Awasthi said that people who brought the children had no consent letters of their parents. He added that most of them were unaware of the destination where they were being taken.

Advertisement

"Parents are being contacted and children will be handed over once they arrive. There were a total of 95 children", the CWC Chairperson said.

The Mega Rescue Ops

At around 9 am on Friday, the UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi alerted the Ayodhya CWC about children being transported fom Bihar to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradersh. She further informed that they are currently near Gorakhpur and would go crossing Ayodhya.

Acting on the intel, the Ayodhya CWC intercepted the vehicle and rescued the children. They were given food and medical assitance by the officials, they said.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, a batch of children who were being sent to madrasas across states from Bihar, were rescued by the Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission in Gorakhpur.

"Innocent children who were being sent to madrasas in other states from Bihar have been rescued in Gorakhpur with the help of Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission on the instructions of @NCPCR," Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, wrote on X.

Advertisement

"The Constitution of India has given the right to education to every child. It is compulsory for every child to go to school. In such a situation, taking poor children to other states and keeping them in madrasas to earn donations on the basis of religion is a violation of the Constitution," he added.



