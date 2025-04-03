The Moment Real Work Began— Poof!: Netizens Mock Rahul Gandhi For Skipping LS Manipur Session After Parroting For Over a Year

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is facing severe backlash after he skipped the crucial Lok Sabha session on Manipur, despite raising the issue for over a year. His absence during the debate led to widespread mockery, with netizens questioning his commitment to the cause. Many pointed out that when "the real work began," he chose to leave.

This comes just days after the Leader of the Opposition met with leaders from Manipur and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the violence-hit state. Rahul had posted on X, emphasizing the need for a national priority in resolving the crisis.

He wrote, "Yesterday, I met with Congress leaders from different communities of Manipur in Parliament. It's deeply concerning that after nearly two years of violence and now the President's rule, PM Modi has still not visited the state. The people of Manipur deserve peace and stability. Every Indian stands united in wanting a lasting solution to this crisis. Resolving this conflict must be our national priority."

Despite raising the issue multiple times, Rahul’s failure to attend the session did not go unnoticed. Netizens quickly took to social media to mock his absence.

A netizen on X with the username @MrSinha_ sharing the exact moment when Rahul left the Parliament after a meeting with the senior party leaders and MPs to discuss Congress' stance on Manipur said, "-Rahul Gandhi throughout the year: Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur Manipur-Rahul Gandhi when discussion about Manipur was going on: He left parliament..."

Another wrote, "Rahul Gandhi raised the Manipur issue with such passion, we almost thought he'd camp in Parliament till it was resolved. But turns out, his love for Manipur only lasts till the camera is on. The moment real work began — poof! Disappeared. Must’ve had a more 'urgent' photo-op elsewhere."

"Such a sad affair," a third user wrote.