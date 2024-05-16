Advertisement

For Indians, some of the things are complimentary, so spending money doesn’t look right. That includes the sookhi papdi after eating Golgappe and free dhaniya patta while buying vegetables. But what to do when you buy vegetables on the online marketplaces? Highlighting this matter, an X user posted this thing on the social media platform and described how his mother was surprised as she has to pay for dhaniya patta on Blinkit, which she gets for free while buying veggies from local vendors.

He also added her mother’s advice that the herbs should be free on a significant order of vegetables. The user also tagged the CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, and as a result, he commented on the post and replied, “Will do.” And he didn’t take very much interest in applying this to the system, and his reply amazed the users of the app.

The matter started when an X user, Ankit Sawant, wrote a post suggesting Blinkit add free dhaniya while buying veggies on the app.

He wrote, “Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for Dhaniya on Blinkit.

@albinder

- mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies.”

After a few hours, Albinder replied to the tweet with “Will do,” and in 4 hours he quoted the user’s post and wrote, “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom

We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks.”

Will do it — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder)

In the post, he also added a screenshot in which the option to add free dhaniya was there with an order full of vegetables.

Check out the full conversation:

After sharing the post, it has garnered over 3.8 lakh views and 5300 likes. Moreover, people in the comments shared their take on this whole instance.

It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom 💛



We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks. https://t.co/jYm2hGm67a pic.twitter.com/5uiyCmSER6 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder)

People’s Reaction in the comments:

People in the comments section shared their humorous take on it.

This dhaniya update is worth a billion dollar in market cap.



5% higher closing tomorrow. — Naman Sarawagi (@NamanSr)

My mom was saying ps5 ke sath ek extra controller free Dena chaiye — Shashank Agarwal (@shashank625)

By far the one of the most impressive usage of Social Media ( X specifically ) and fast implementation by the company. Betting big time on Zomato & Blinkit! — Bhavika Mehta (@BhavikaMehta96)

Multiple $$Billion company iterating their product within hours is bullish — Shreyansh Jain (@uravgfinancebro)

Book title : "How free Dhaniya increased market cap" — Durgesh Tiwari (@durgesh510)

Dhaniya ke sath mirchi bhi dal dete 🥹🙏🏻 — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra)

rulayega kya pagle? — Paarug Sethi (@paarugsethi)

Now can shop sabji online guilt free — Monica (@musing_monica)