Updated May 16th, 2024 at 09:07 IST
The Moms Have It, The Moms Have It: Blinkit Puts 'Free Dhaniya' Option
Blinkit introduces a free dhaniya option for vegetable orders after the user's mom suggests it; the CEO promises further improvements. Users applaud.
For Indians, some of the things are complimentary, so spending money doesn’t look right. That includes the sookhi papdi after eating Golgappe and free dhaniya patta while buying vegetables. But what to do when you buy vegetables on the online marketplaces? Highlighting this matter, an X user posted this thing on the social media platform and described how his mother was surprised as she has to pay for dhaniya patta on Blinkit, which she gets for free while buying veggies from local vendors.
He also added her mother’s advice that the herbs should be free on a significant order of vegetables. The user also tagged the CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, and as a result, he commented on the post and replied, “Will do.” And he didn’t take very much interest in applying this to the system, and his reply amazed the users of the app.
The matter started when an X user, Ankit Sawant, wrote a post suggesting Blinkit add free dhaniya while buying veggies on the app.
He wrote, “Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for Dhaniya on Blinkit.
@albinder
- mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies.”
After a few hours, Albinder replied to the tweet with “Will do,” and in 4 hours he quoted the user’s post and wrote, “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom
We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks.”
In the post, he also added a screenshot in which the option to add free dhaniya was there with an order full of vegetables.
Check out the full conversation:
After sharing the post, it has garnered over 3.8 lakh views and 5300 likes. Moreover, people in the comments shared their take on this whole instance.
People’s Reaction in the comments:
People in the comments section shared their humorous take on it.
Published May 16th, 2024 at 09:06 IST