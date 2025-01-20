The Mysterious Case of Chandratara: An Elephant at the Heart of Cross-Border Ownership Dispute

The elephant was discovered in a border village in Tripura's Unakoti district on September 11 last year. | Image: X

New Delhi, India: A domesticated elephant named Chandratara has become the focal point of a cross-border ownership controversy after allegedly straying into Indian territory from Bangladesh a few months ago.

The elephant was discovered in a border village in Tripura's Unakoti district on September 11 last year.

Atikur Rahman, a resident of Bangladesh, has claimed ownership of Chandratara, submitting photographs and ownership documents to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Tripura Forest Department through his relatives in India. Rahman insists that the elephant inadvertently crossed the border into India and should be returned to its homeland.

However, the dispute has become more complicated as two individuals from India have also come forward, asserting their claims over the animal.

These competing claims have delayed the repatriation process, leaving Chandratara in the custody of the Tripura Forest Department for the time being.