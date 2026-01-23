‘Kalanemi Himself…’: Shankaracharya-CM Yogi Face-Off Escalates, Avimukteshwaranand Accuses BJP Of 'Harming' Sanatan Dharma

New Delhi: On the occasion of Basant Panchami, the Shankaracharya at the centre of the Magh Mela controversy on Friday launched a sharp counter-attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, responding to his recent remarks warning against “Kalanemi” elements allegedly trying to weaken Sanatan Dharma.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, the Shankaracharya strongly rejected the Chief Minister’s statement and said that branding him as Kalanemi had itself harmed Sanatan Dharma. “The one who called me Kalanemi is Kalanemi himself”, he said, accusing political leaders of misusing religious terminology.

Reacting to allegations that his actions had defamed Sanatan Dharma, he said those making such claims had failed to contribute meaningfully to the religion. “Those who say I have defamed Sanatan Dharma have done nothing themselves”, he asserted.

Speaking about the Basant Panchami bath at the Magh Mela, the Shankaracharya said he would not participate unless the administration ensures proper protocol. “Until the administration takes us for the bath in a palanquin, we will not do it”, he said, adding that the final decision would be taken based on the situation that unfolds during the day.

The Shankaracharya also targeted the BJP, accusing the ruling party of failing to fulfil its promises. “They said they are a Hindu party and that they will serve cows, but nothing has been done for their welfare”, he claimed. He further alleged that the true definition of Kalanemi applied to those who present themselves as protectors of religion while misleading society.

“Sanatan Dharma has been harmed by calling me Kalanemi”, he said, maintaining that such language against a religious figure undermines long-standing traditions and values.

The remarks come a day after CM Yogi Adityanath warned against “Kalanemi-like” forces, referring to individuals who, according to him, wear the garb of religion but act against the core principles of Sanatan Dharma. Though the Chief Minister did not name anyone, his comments were widely interpreted as linked to the controversy surrounding the Shankaracharya at the Magh Mela.

The controversy erupted after the district administration subsequently issued notices asking him to refrain from using the title during the religious congregation, citing concerns over religious tradition, public order and the potential for confusion among devotees.

The issue later escalated into a political row, with opposition leaders accusing the BJP government of interfering in religious matters, while the state government maintained that its actions were aimed at preserving religious harmony during the Magh Mela.