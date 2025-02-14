President of India Inaugurates Art of Living’s 10th International Women’s Conference

Bengaluru: The Hon. President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu on February 14, inaugurated the inaugural session of the 10th Edition of The International Women’s Conference where she inspired the august gathering of over 500 delegates from 50 countries by inviting every woman to look within and find a treasure trove of virtues, talents, mental and spiritual strength to make a positive and long-lasting impact on the society.

“Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living have inspired and helped people around the world to find inner peace through meditation and humanitarian services,” Hon. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu said, “We are at the edge of technological disruption. In such a competitive world we should ensure our human values remain intact. This is where the role of women becomes important because they lead with compassion and kindness.” Honorable President, while speaking about the need to work on mental health shared,” You can break silence by creating safe spaces and support systems for everyone to share and express…It is not possible to break barriers and stereotypes without mental strength.”

Uniquely themed ‘Just Be,’ the conference called for a conscious pause, balance, acceptance of oneself, and resilience as avenues for navigating life’s challenges and driving meaningful change in the world.

The global spiritual master and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the inspiration behind the IWC movement, beautifully shared, “ We cannot let a single tear fall from the eyes of a woman. ” He said, that progress is born out of a positive environment, and by a woman just being present it becomes happy and positive.

“ Her emotions are a blessing because it is with this emotional strength that she binds people together, “ He added, “ Perhaps if women take on leadership roles in the world's major nations, the conflicts, disputes, wars, and various societal distortions we see today might diminish or even cease.”

Gurudev also said, “ India has shown the way how women’s empowerment is needed, and it is very progressive. Here the mythology assigns the main ministries to women: the Defense Ministry—Durga, Finance Ministry—Lakshmi, Education Ministry—Saraswati.”

Balancing leadership roles and self-discovery with inner strength, self-love, and self-awareness was the resounding message at the inaugural session of the 10th International Women’s Conference (IWC) that brought together a constellation of the finest women leaders from the echelons of power to diplomacy and arts.

Over nearly two decades and across 10 editions, the IWC has united many eminent speakers and 6,000 delegates from 115 countries. This year’s conference, with 60+ speakers and over 500 delegates from more than 50 countries, is a sanctuary for women to reflect, inspire, have meaningful dialogue, and share their journeys, while also diving deep within through meditation, breath work, and yoga amidst the serene environment of the Art of Living International Center.

IWC was born out of the vision and brainchild of Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Chairperson, of the International Women’s Conference and the venerable sister of Gurudev. Sharing his vision of a stress-free and violence-free world, she has been working tirelessly for the last 4 decades to make holistic and value-based education available to India’s remotest and rural corners. She has also introduced millions to the path of meditation and happiness in the footsteps of Gurudev. Highlighting the essence of the conference, she says“‘Just Be’ encourages us to pause, connect with our inner source, and find a balance between dynamism and relaxation. Meditation helps us stay present, fostering clarity and creativity. This conference is a space to learn, share, and grow together, embracing kindness, resilience, and inner peace.”

The esteemed speakers shared moving and inspiring insights through the lens of their personal journeys of what it means for a woman to Just Be and continue to move, bring change, and inspire their communities and nations.

Balancing multiple roles with grace is a reality many women face. The celebrated actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini shared: “Many people ask how do I manage dance, performance, and public service? I say, ‘Just Be.’ Yoga, dance, and meditation—taught by Gurudev—help me center myself.” Smt. Annapurna Devi, Hon. Union Minister for Women and Child Development remarked: “‘Just Be’ is a reminder to stay grounded while chasing material success. Meditation and pranayama help us find balance and clarity. When women accept themselves fully, they gain confidence and independence.”

Smt. Shobha Karandlaje, Hon. Union Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises spoke about a paradigm shift in India’s policy-making which has changed focus “from women’s development to women-led development. In governance, business, and science, women are leading the way.” She spoke with much pride about India’s invaluable contribution and leadership in the world with its wisdom and human values and “never through conquest.” In this, she appreciated the work done by The Art of Living in bringing spiritual solace to millions of people across the globe with its stress-relief programs and service projects.

Navigating uncertainty with resilience and faith was the central theme of Patricia Scotland, Hon. Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. She stated: “We are in a state of flux, facing pain, difficulty, and challenge. Never before have we needed this message of peace and tranquility more than today. With determination, will, and the practice of yoga and meditation, we can break barriers and navigate the challenges of our times. Every ceiling I have shattered was not by me but through my faith in God.”

The recipients of the prestigious Vishalakshi Award instated for valuable and inclusive contributions to service, arts, and culture included Smt. Annapurna Devi in recognition of her service in the sphere of women empowerment and child welfare and Smt. Hema Malini for her contribution to Indian Cinema, performing arts, and public service; Hon. Patricia Scotland for her groundbreaking work in social justice and equality; Smt. Amla Ruia for contribution to sustainable rural development; Dr Bhagyashree Prasad Patil for contribution in agricultural research and rural development; Katherine Winter Sellery for promoting Conscious parenting; Smt. R Padmavati for preserving and curating the sculpture of 200 temples in India; Smt. Sangita Jindal for preserving India’s cultural heritage; Smt. Smita Prakash for excellence in journalism; and Smt. Sumalatha Amabareesh for public service.

The prestigious Acharya Ratnananda Award, named after Gurudev’s father whose life was dedicated to the service of humanity, especially to uplift and empower rural women, was conferred upon Lieutenant Colonel Anish Mohan in recognition of his courage and service in the face of adversity; and Shri Arnab Goswami for excellence in Journalism.