sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Unparalleled Courage': Amit Shah Praises 'The Sabarmati Report' Based on Godhra Train Incident

Published 13:39 IST, November 18th 2024

'Unparalleled Courage': Amit Shah Praises 'The Sabarmati Report' Based on Godhra Train Incident

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed and applauded the recent release, 'The Sabarmati Report'.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amit Shah Praises The Sabarmati Report
Amit Shah Praises The Sabarmati Report | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:36 IST, November 18th 2024

Narendra Modi Amit Shah Gujarat